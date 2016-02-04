In 2014, China's Chang'e 5-T1 made a trip around the Moon and captured this stunning image. These surfaces of the lunar rock, hidden from our sight here on Earth, emerge in muted grays especially compared to our colorful home. [Learn more about China's Moon missions.]
Our Little Blue Marble and Its Moon | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Chinese National Space Administration, Xinhuanet)
