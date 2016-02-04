Trending

Our Little Blue Marble and Its Moon | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Our Little Blue Marble and Its Moon
China's Change'e 5-T1 brought home a rarely seen view of home — our blue marble is small as seen from the other side of the Moon.
(Image: © Chinese National Space Administration, Xinhuanet)

In 2014, China's Chang'e 5-T1 made a trip around the Moon and captured this stunning image. These surfaces of the lunar rock, hidden from our sight here on Earth, emerge in muted grays especially compared to our colorful home. [Learn more about China's Moon missions.]

