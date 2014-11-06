China's Moon Missions Explained (Infographic)

The Chinese Lunar Exploration Program (CLEP) to explore the moon has several phases, with the ultimate goal of returning moon rock samples to the Earth.
In 2007, Chang'e 1 mapped the moon from orbit. After completing its mission, the spacecraft crashed into the lunar surface in 2009 as planned.
In 2010, Chang'e 2 orbited the moon, then left orbit to swing past an asteroid and then explore deeper into space.
In 2013, Chang'e 3 with the Yutu rover became the first Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon. [Chang'e 3 Launch Photos]
In 2014, the test capsule Chang'e-5-TI flew past the moon and looped back around to Earth to practice for an eventual lunar sample return mission.
In 2017, China is expected to launch Chang'e-5, which will land on the moon, collect up to 4 lbs. (2.2 kg) of samples, and then lift off for the return trip to Earth.
