China's First Round-trip Moon Mission in Pictures

China's Lunar Test Capsule Spacecraft Concept

CCTV

In October 2014, China launched its fourth mission to the moon, an ambitious flight to send a probe around the moon and return it to Earth. The test flight was a success and paves the way for China's planned Chang'e 5 sample-return mission. See photos from China's round-trip moon mission in our gallery here. THIS IMAGE: An artist's concept of China's re-entry capsule and its carrier craft on their way to the moon.

China's 'Chang'e 5 T1' Robotic Moon Mission

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

A Long March 3C rocket launched China's first round-trip uncrewed moon mission from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in October 2014.

Earth and Moon

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

China's space program targets the moon for the Chang'e 5 sample-return mission scheduled for 2017.

Earth

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

China's Chang'e 5 lunar sample-return mission with a goal far from Earth is scheduled for 2017.

Retrieval Team Inspects China's Lunar Test Capsule

China Space Website

Retrieval team members inspect China's lunar test capsule after its landing on Oct. 31, 2014.

China's Lunar Test Capsule After Landing 2

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

Workers inspect China's lunar test capsule after it landed in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Oct. 31, 2014.

LuxSpace

OHB/LuxSpace

Hitchhiking payload on last stage of moon-bound China booster is the 4M microspacecraft, dedicated to Manfred Fuchs, who died early this year. 4M stands for the Manfred Memorial Moon Mission.

China's Lunar Test Capsule After Landing

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

China's lunar test capsule landed in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Oct. 31, 2014.

China's 'Chang'e 5 T1' Robotic Moon Mission

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

A Long March 3C rocket launched China's first round-trip uncrewed moon mission from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in October 2014.

China's 'Chang'e 5 T1' Robotic Moon Mission

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

A Long March 3C rocket launched China's first round-trip uncrewed moon mission from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in October 2014.

China's Lunar Sample Program

CASC

China's lunar sample program involves upcoming re-entry capsule test to evaluate high-speed plunge into Earth's atmosphere.