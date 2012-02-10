Moon Photos by China's Chang'e 2 Lunar Orbiter (Gallery)

Chang'e 2 Spacecraft's Full Moon Map

China Ministry of National Defense/Liberation Army Daily/Zhang Xiaoqi

This complete high-resolution map of the moon taken by China's Chang'e 2 lunar orbiter was unveiled on Feb. 6, 2012.

China's Chang'e 2 Moon Probe

CNSA.

An artist's illustration of China's Chang'e moon probes, which are named after a goddess from Chinese mythology. China has launched two lunar orbiters to the moon (Chang'e 1 and Chang'e 2).

Chang'e 2's Full Moon Image Unveiling

China Ministry of National Defense/Liberation Army Daily/Zhang Xiaoqi

Chang'e 2's new full moon image is unveiled.

Chang'e 2 Spacecraft's Moon Image and Calligraphy

China Ministry of National Defense/Liberation Army Daily/Zhang Xiaoqi

CPPCC National Committee members hold up a sign inscribed with the famous calligrapher Ouyang's characters representing "the moon."

Chang'e 2 Spacecraft's Orthographic Projection Moon Diagram.

China Ministry of National Defense/Liberation Army Daily/Zhang Xiaoqi

Chang'e 2 spacecraft's orthographic projection diagram of the full moon.

Chang'e 2 Spacecraft's Cylindrical Projection Moon Map

China Ministry of National Defense/Liberation Army Daily/Zhang Xiaoqi

Chang'e 2 spacecraft's cylindrical projection map of the full moon.

Chang'e 2 Spacecraft's New Moon Image with News Crew

China Ministry of National Defense/Liberation Army Daily/Zhang Xiaoqi

CCTV reporters at the scene reported on Chang'e 2's new moon image.

Progress of China's Chang'e 2 Moon Probe

CSLEP

This graphic from the China Lunar Exploration Program shows the progress of China's Chang'e 2 moon probe from its lunar orbit out to the L2 Lagrange point 1.5 million km from Earth.

Chang'e 2 Orbiter's Image of the Bay of Rainbows

CNSA

China's Chang'e 2 orbiter captured detailed imagery of the Bay of Rainbows, the proposed landing site for the country's first lunar lander.

China Unveils First Moon Photos From New Lunar Orbiter

China Lunar Exploration Program [ Full Story

This photo, taken by China's Chang'e 2 lunar probe in October 2010, shows a crater in the moon's Bay of Rainbows. The image is one of the first released to the public by China's space agency.

China's Chang'e 2 Lifts Off

CALT

A Chinese Long March 3C rocket launches the unmanned Chang'e 2 lunar probe toward the moon on Oct. 1, 2010 from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.