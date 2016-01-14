Bosom Buddies: A Galactic Pair | Space Wallpaper

Near the The Triangle, a constellation in the northern sky, this pair of spiral galaxies draw closer and closer to each other. (Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt)

This pair of spiral galaxies near the The Triangle, a constellation in the northern sky, draw closer and closer to each other. The two galaxies, known as MRK 1034, show no signs of gravitational disturbances yet, but experts surmise they will steadily pull together, melding into a larger galaxy. [Learn more about stars and galaxies.] Wallpapers Standard

