This pair of spiral galaxies near the The Triangle, a constellation in the northern sky, draw closer and closer to each other. The two galaxies, known as MRK 1034, show no signs of gravitational disturbances yet, but experts surmise they will steadily pull together, melding into a larger galaxy. [Learn more about stars and galaxies.]
Bosom Buddies: A Galactic Pair | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt)
