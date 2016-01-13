Trending

Twin Jet Nebula: The Cosmic Butterfly | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

twin jet nebula, butterfly nebula
Over 4200 light-years away, this cosmic butterfly takes an odd two-lobed shape.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA. Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt)

A nebula by any other name — the Twin Jet Nebula, a fabulous cosmic butterfly with two lobes of jets, shooting gases at speeds more than a million kilometers per hour, was discovered by Rudolph Minkowski in 1947. Experts believe the unique shape may be created by a binary star system at its core, with both stars are in the throws of death. [Learn more about the Twin Jet Nebula.]

