Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity Spaceliner in Pictures

Meet SpaceShipTwo Unity

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is in the testing phase of its second SpaceShipTwo vehicle in Mojave, California. See photos of the new private spaceship for space tourism and more here.

SpaceShipTwo tow test

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo undergoes its first taxi test Aug. 1 at the Mojave Air and Space Port, the beginning of a test program that will lead to suborbital flights of the vehicle.

SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity Wing Close Up

Mike Wall/Space.com

A close up of the wing of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, the second SpaceShipTwo space plane made by the company.

How Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Passenger Space Plane Works (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com contributor

SpaceShipTwo will carry six passengers up past 328,000 feet altitude (100 kilometers), the point where astronaut wings are awarded. See how Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo works in this SPACE.com infographic.

The New SpaceShipTwo

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's new SpaceShipTwo space plane, the VSS Unity, was unveiled to the public on Feb. 19, 2016.

New Spaceshiptwo Rear View

Virgin Galactic

In a post on Instagram, Virgin Galactic says, "The new SpaceShipTwo looks a little different than her predecessor. But with the same basic design—and a few key improvements—we’ll be able to build on extensive test data generated over many years of hard work."

SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity Close Up

Mike Wall/Space.com

A close up of the nose of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, the second SpaceShipTwo space plane made by the company.

Branson Unveils New SpaceShipTwo

Mike Wall/Space.com

Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson rode in on the SUV pulling the company's new SpaceShipTwo space plane on Feb. 19, 2016.

Richard Branson's Reaction to New Spaceshiptwo

Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson reacts to the new Spaceshiptwo at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Feb. 18, 2016.

Mike Wall and SpaceShipTwo

Mike Wall/Space.com

Space.com Senior Writer Mike Wall attended the unveiling of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo space plane, VSS Unity, on Feb. 19, 2016.

Richard Branson Speaks at SpaceShipTwo Unveiling

Mike Wall/Space.com

Richard Branson addressed reporters and guests at the unveiling of Virgin Galactic's new SpaceShipTwo space plane. Visible in the background is WhiteKnightTwo, an airplane that will carry SpaceShipTwo to an altitude of 50,000 feet.