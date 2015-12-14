SyFy's 'The Expanse' in Awesome Pictures

'The Expanse' on Syfy

Rafy/Syfy

A ship's crew finds itself in the middle of an interplanetary mystery in Syfy's new show, "The Expanse," based on the book series by James S. A. Corey. See more images from the show here.

Life in the Asteroid Belt

Rafy/Syfy

Thomas Jane as Detective Josephus Miller in Syfy's "The Expanse." When Miller takes a job to search for a wealthy family's missing daughter, he stumbles onto something much bigger.

'Belters' vs. 'Earthers'

Rafy/Syfy

"Belters," or people who are born, live and work in the asteroid belt, occupy a lower social class than the "Earthers" who need water and other raw materials from the belt. When the story begins, political unrest brews in a colony on the asteroid Ceres.

Interplanetary Politics

Rafy/Syfy

(L-R) Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, a top official at the United Nations, which runs Earth. Kenneth Welsh as Degraaf, the ambassador to the militaristic Mars.

A Mysterious Disappearance

Jason Bell/Syfy

Florence Faivre as Juliette Andromeda Mao, whose disappearance under mysterious circumstances may have something to do with the unnamed threat that has appeared in the solar system.

An Unwilling Leader

Jason Bell/Syfy

Steven Strait as Earther James Holden in Syfy's "The Expanse."

The Crew

Rafy/Syfy

(L-R) Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, Paulo Constanzo as Shed Garvey, and Steven Strait as Earther James Holden in Syfy's "The Expanse."

Steering the Ship

Rafy/Syfy

Spaceships are a frequent setting in Syfy's "The Expanse." Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal in Syfy's "The Expanse."

Tensions Run High

Rafy/Syfy

(L-R) Jay Hernandez plays Miller's partner, Dimitri Havelock. The two must manage the political unrest that threatens the peace of the colony on Ceres.

Jason Bell/Syfy

Avasarala works to keep the peace, on Earth and in the solar system, in Syfy's "The Expanse."

'The Expanse'

Syfy Channel

A promotional image shows a scene from "The Expanse" TV show.