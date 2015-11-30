Trending

Black Hole Devours and Destroys | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Bl
Astronomers investigating supermassive black holes found proof that as they consume their cosmic neighbors, they also emit winds that blast matter into space the host galaxy could use to create more stars.
(Image: © ESA/ATG medialab)

Astronomers investigating a supermassive black hole found proof that as they consume their cosmic neighbors, black holes also emit winds that blast matter into space the host galaxy could use to create more stars. By merging data from the ESA's Herschel space observatory with the Suzaku X-ray astronomy satellite, this artist conception depicts how the black hole accumulates and then dispenses the cosmic materials. [Read more about black holes.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.