Astronomers investigating a supermassive black hole found proof that as they consume their cosmic neighbors, black holes also emit winds that blast matter into space the host galaxy could use to create more stars. By merging data from the ESA's Herschel space observatory with the Suzaku X-ray astronomy satellite, this artist conception depicts how the black hole accumulates and then dispenses the cosmic materials. [Read more about black holes.]
Black Hole Devours and Destroys | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/ATG medialab)
