Gravitational Waves, If We Could See Them | Space Wallpaper

This computer simulation shows what two merging black holes would look like — gravitational waves rippling away from the impact. (Image: © NASA/C. Henze)

A calamitous impact in space, with no visible evidence: the crash and merging of two black holes. Although, as seen in this intriguing image, if we could see gravitational waves the event would reveal not only immense power but a stunning image. [Read more about gravitational waves.] Wallpapers Standard

