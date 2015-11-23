Rockers Coheed and Cambria Explore Space Tech at NASA JSC: Gallery

Coheed and Cambria + Orion Capsule @ NASA Johnson Space Center

Rock band Coheed an Cambria in front of Orion Capsule training mock-up at NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria + ISS Mission Control Center @ NASA Johnson Space Center

Rock band Coheed and Cambria inside Mission Control viewing room at NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sachez inside the historic Apollo Mission Control Center @ NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez during tour of Apollo Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Flag in background has been to the Moon.

Coheed and Cambria (with their crew) inside ISS mock-up @ NASA Johnson Space Center

Coheed and Cambria and their crew inside International Space Station module mock-up @ NASA Johnson Space Center - Tour Guide: Astronaut Mike Foreman - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria Inside Apollo Mission Control @ NASA Johnson Space Center

Coheed and Cambria (and their tour crew) inside Apollo Mission Control at NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria Outside ISS Mock-Up @ NASA Johnson Space Center

Coheed and Cambria (and their tour crew) outside the International Space Station mock-up at NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Tour Guide: Astronaut Mike Foreman - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria Johnson Space Center Tour with Astronaut Mike Foreman

Rock band Coheed and Cambria and their crew during tour of NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria + 'Flying' Astronaut Mike Foreman at NASA Johnson Space Center

Astronaut Mike Foreman simulates flying in zero-g for rock band Coheed and Cambria and their crew at NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria + Space Shuttle Mid-Deck Simulator at NASA Johnson Space Center

Rock band Coheed an Cambria (and their crew) Space Shuttle mid-deck/fixed base simulator at NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Tour Guide: Astronaut Mike Foreman - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria + Space Shuttle Mid-Deck Mock-Up at NASA Johnson Space Center

Rock band Coheed an Cambria (and their crew) Space Shuttle mid-deck/fixed base simulator at NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Tour Guide: Astronaut Mike Foreman - Sept. 17th, 2014

Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez and Zach Cooper + Space Shuttle Cockpit Simulator at NASA Johnson Space Center

Rock band Coheed an Cambria's Claudio Sanchez, Zach Cooper and astronaut Mike Foreman inside Space Shuttle cockpit simulator at NASA's Johnson Space Center In Houston, Texas - Sept. 17th, 2014