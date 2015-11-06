'Star Wars' International Trailer Is Packed with New Footage

A still from the international "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" trailer features an ominous shot of TIE fighters flying in front of a sunset.

Audiences thought they'd have to wait until December to see more scenes from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," but a newly released international trailer features as-yet-unseen footage.

More droids, more ships, more Princess Leia, a cameo by C-3PO and Chewbacca blowing some stuff up are among the new bits of footage that appear in the international trailer (released today) that were not featured in the English-language trailer released in October. Tickets are already on sale for the movie's Dec. 18 premier in the United States.

People are already discussing what the new trailer reveals about the movie's plot. The villain, Kylo Ren, rasps, "I will complete our destiny," and the cryptic use of the word "our" has people speculating about his identity.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" takes place 30 years after the events of "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi," the third movie in the original trilogy, released in 1982. The details of the new film's plot remain fuzzy, but the two trailers indicate that the war between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire (or its nearly identical replacement, the First Order) may not have wrapped up just yet.

A still from the domestic "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Trailer features a shot from space above the planet Jakku. Credit: Lucasfilm/Bad Robot Productions (Image credit: star wars, entertainment, science fiction, movies, the force awakens)

Fans are also curious about the identity of Rey, a scavenger who lives on the desert planet Jakku (which bears more than a little resemblance to Tatooine, former home of Luke Skywalker). In the new trailer, Ren says she is waiting "for my family," which has people wondering who exactly her family is. (Perhaps she is the daughter of Han Solo and Princess Leia?)

The new trailer features some great aerial shots, but it doesn't have the awesome outer-space view featured in the domestic trailer. The shots in outer space are some of the signature pieces of the original trilogy, so viewers may have their fingers crossed that those are part of this new installation as well. They'll have to wait until December to find out!

Follow Calla Cofield @callacofield. Original article on Space.com.