In the star system DI Cha, two stars glow through a dust ring creating an eerie sight. (Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA)

In the DI Cha star system, two stars of the quadruple system of two sets of binary stars beam through a smoky ring of dust that surrounds the new stars.

