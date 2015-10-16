Jupiter, the Largest Planet in the Solar System | Space Wallpaper

A new snapshot of Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System, reveals details of the great planet. Scientists use images like this to determine wind speeds, identify atmospheric phenomena and even track changes in its most famous features. (Image: © NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC), M. Wong (UC Berkeley), and G. Orton (JPL-Caltech))

A new snapshot of Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System, reveals details of the great planet. Scientists use images like this to determine wind speeds, identify atmospheric phenomena and even track changes in its most famous features, like the Great Red Spot. [Read the story.] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

