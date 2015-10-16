Trending

Jupiter, the Largest Planet in the Solar System | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Jupiter, largest planet
(Image: © NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC), M. Wong (UC Berkeley), and G. Orton (JPL-Caltech))

A new snapshot of Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System, reveals details of the great planet. Scientists use images like this to determine wind speeds, identify atmospheric phenomena and even track changes in its most famous features, like the Great Red Spot. [Read the story.]

