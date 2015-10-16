A new snapshot of Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System, reveals details of the great planet. Scientists use images like this to determine wind speeds, identify atmospheric phenomena and even track changes in its most famous features, like the Great Red Spot. [Read the story.]
Jupiter, the Largest Planet in the Solar System | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC), M. Wong (UC Berkeley), and G. Orton (JPL-Caltech))
