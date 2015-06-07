Best Space Photos of the Week — June 7, 2015

Cassini Spacecraft Sees Final, Stunning View of Saturn Moon Hyperion

NASA/JPL-CALTECH/SSI, composite by Jason Major

On Sunday, May 31, 2015, NASA's Cassini spacecraft made its latest and final flyby of Hyperion, Saturn's spongy moon. At around 9:36 a.m. EDT Cassini came within 21,000 miles (34,000 km) of Hyperion's surface — not its closest approach ever but certainly close enough to grab some fantastic images of this porous and punched-in world. See the Full Story.

Space Exploration Changed 50 Years Ago Today: The 1st US Spacewalk

NASA/Jim McDivitt

The United States first stepped out into the void of space 50 years ago today (June 3). Read the Full Story.

Eerie Comet Landscape Revealed by Rosetta Spacecraft Photos

ESA/Rosetta/NavCam – CC BY-SA IGO 3.0

The Rosetta spacecraft continues to capture incredible images of the strange alien landscape on comet 67P/CG. Read the Full Story.

Milky Way Glows Over Covered Bridge in Spectacular Stargazer Photo

The Milky Way glows over a covered bridge in this amazing photo by a veteran astrophotographer in Vermont. Night sky photographer and Space.com reader Jatin Thakkar captured the night sky along with the A. M. Foster Covered Bridge in Cabot, Vermont, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Montpelier in the northern part of the state. Read the Full Story.

NASA's Martian 'Flying Saucer' to Launch Test Flight Monday: Watch Live

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA will launch an innovative Mars landing parachute test flight from Hawaii Thursday (6/4) and you can watch it live online. Here’s how. Read the Full Story.

Hubble Image Inspires White House to Ponder Our Cosmos

NASA/ESA

On Wednesday, President Barack Obama mentioned something curious in a tweet. It wasn't about the Affordable Care Act, it wasn't concerning national security and wasn't part of the climate change conversation. Instead, it was a message about the cosmos. Read the Full Story.

Pluto's Moons Are Even Weirder Than Thought

NASA, ESA, M. Showalter (SETI Inst.), G. Bacon (STScI)

New observations of Pluto’s moons reveal key details about the five satellites and how they may have formed and evolved. Read the Full Story.

As the World Turns: Night Sky Photographer Snaps Earth's Precession

The Earth's precession is captured in stunning detail in this image by astrophotographer Miguel Claro from inside the Mourão Castle, in the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve. Read the Full Story.

Four Space Shuttle Veterans Join Astronaut Hall of Fame as Heroes

Hundreds of people came out to NASA's Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Saturday (May 30) to watch four space shuttle veterans be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame — and help celebrate the 34th wedding anniversary of the first astronaut couple. Read the Full Story.