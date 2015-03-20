Total Solar Eclipse of 2015 in Amazing Photos

Total Solar Eclipse of 2015 Begins

On March 20, 2015, the moon blocked the sun as seen from Earth in a total solar eclipse. See photos from the only total solar eclipse of 2015 in this Space.com gallery. HERE: The total solar eclipse of 2015 begins as the moon appears to take a bite out of the sun in this view from Longyearbyen, Svalbard provided by Norway's NRK News.

March 20, 2015, Solar Eclipse Seen in Macedonia #1

Stojan Stojanovski

Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski sent in a photo of the total solar eclipse taken in Macedonia, on March 20, 2015. [Read full story.]

March 20, 2015, Solar Eclipse Seen in Macedonia #2

Stojan Stojanovski

March 20, 2015, Solar Eclipse Seen in Macedonia #3

Stojan Stojanovski

The Moon's Shadow Down Below

This image, taken by Samantha Cristoforetti on the space station may show the shadow of the moon on the Earth during a solar eclipse on March 20, 2015. Read the Full Story Here.

March 20, 2015, Solar Eclipse Seen on the ISS

This photo, taken by Samantha Cristoforetti on the International Space Station, shows a solar eclipse on March 20, 2015. Read the Full Story Here.

Virts' Photo of Solar Eclipse on March 20, 2015

NASA astronaut Terry Virts took this image of a solar eclipse on March 20, 2015. Read the Full Story Here.

Total Solar Eclipse of 2015 at Totality

The total solar eclipse of 2015 is captured in this spectacular view webcast live by NRK News on March 20 from Norway's Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

Solar Eclipse from International Space Station

NASA/ESA

European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this image of the March 20 solar eclipse from her post on the International Space Station.

Total Solar Eclipse 2015: Moon's Shadow

The moon's shadow on Earth is seen during the total solar eclipse of March 20, 2015 in this amazing view from the Earth-observing satellite Meteosat 10 operated by Eumetsat.

Proba-2 Total Solar Eclipse of March 20, 2015

European Space Agency

This view of the total solar eclipse of March 20, 2015 was captured from space by the European Space Agency's Proba-2 satellite, which was expected to see the eclipse twice as it orbited Earth.