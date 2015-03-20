Venus, Mars and the Moon: Amazing Reader Photos

Night Sky Triple Play: Venus/Mars/Moon

On Feb. 20, 2015, the planets Venus and Mars joined Earth's moon to create a dazzling sight in the night sky. See photos of the triple conjunction by Space.com readers in our gallery here. In This View: Astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck caught the moon, Venus and Mars through trees in coastal North Carolina on Feb. 20, 2015.

The Moon, Venus and Mars Over Manhattan Skyline

Astrophotographer Stan Honda sent in a photo of the moon, Venus and Mars taken in Central Park, Manhattan, New York City, on Feb. 20, 2015. The buildling with two towers in the foreground appears to be the Eldorado apartments at 300 Central Park West.

The Moon, Venus and Mars Seen in Raleigh, NC

Karen Cusimano

Astrophotographer Karen Cusimano of Raleigh, North Carolina, caught the moon, Venus and Mars on Feb. 20, 2015. She reports a car happened to pass by at the moment of the photo, illuminating the tree branches.

The Moon, Venus and Mars Seen in Rhode Island

Scott MacNeill

Astrophotographer Scott MacNeill sent in an image of the conjunction of the moon, Venus and Mars taken on Feb. 20, 2015, at Frosty Drew Observatory, Charlestown, Rhode Island.

The Moon, Venus and Mars Seen in Albuquerque, NM

Amy Howard

Astrophotographer Amy Howard sent in a photo of the conjunction of the moon, Venus and Mars taken in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Feb. 20, 2015.

Moon with Venus and Mars from Italy

Antonello De Laurentis

Astrophotographer Antonello De Laurentis caught the moon, Venus and Mars in Italy on Feb. 20, 2015, while walking his dog.