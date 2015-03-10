Spectacular Night Sky Photos by Stargazers for March 2015

The Night Sky: March 2015

Tim McCord

For stargazers and amateur astronomers, the night sky can be a spectacular sight. Here, photographer Tim McCord captures the full moon of March (the smallest of the year) from Entiat, Washington on March 4.



Milky Way Over Rye Beach, New Hampshire

Joshua Blash

Astrophotographer Joshua Blash sent in a photo of the Milky Way over Rye Beach, New Hampshire, taken Feb. 28, 2015.

Eta Carina Nebula by Kamble

Amit Kamble

Astrophotographer Amit Kamble caught the Eta Carina Nebula on Feb. 19, 2015, Kamble is based in Auckland, NZ.

Rho Ophiuchi Cloud Complex and Saturn

Navaneeth Unnikrishnan

Astrophotographer Navaneeth Unnikrishnan sent in a photo of Saturn shining against the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex. Image taken Feb. 15, 2015.

Zodiacal Light Seen in Montana

Keith Hanssen

Astrophotographer Keith Hanssen sent in a photo of the zodiacal light (sunlight reflected by space dust) seen in Montana on March 8, 2015.

M27, the Dumbbell Nebula

Astrophotographer Jeffrey O. Johnson combined his data from 2012 and 2014 to create this image of M27, the Dumbbell Nebula. Image submitted March 2, 2015.