Spectacular Night Sky Photos by Stargazers for March 2015

The Night Sky: March 2015
For stargazers and amateur astronomers, the night sky can be a spectacular sight. Here, photographer Tim McCord captures the full moon of March (the smallest of the year) from Entiat, Washington on March 4.
Milky Way Over Rye Beach, New Hampshire
Astrophotographer Joshua Blash sent in a photo of the Milky Way over Rye Beach, New Hampshire, taken Feb. 28, 2015.
Eta Carina Nebula by Kamble
Astrophotographer Amit Kamble caught the Eta Carina Nebula on Feb. 19, 2015, Kamble is based in Auckland, NZ.
Rho Ophiuchi Cloud Complex and Saturn
Astrophotographer Navaneeth Unnikrishnan sent in a photo of Saturn shining against the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex. Image taken Feb. 15, 2015.
Zodiacal Light Seen in Montana
Astrophotographer Keith Hanssen sent in a photo of the zodiacal light (sunlight reflected by space dust) seen in Montana on March 8, 2015.
M27, the Dumbbell Nebula
Astrophotographer Jeffrey O. Johnson combined his data from 2012 and 2014 to create this image of M27, the Dumbbell Nebula. Image submitted March 2, 2015.