Space.com Invites Submissions for Best of Toy Fair 2015 Awards

Crayola's Shadow Fx Color Projector won the "Cosmic Space" Space Age Award at the 2014 Toy Fair. Space.com is now inviting submissions for the 2015 Space Age Awards at Toy Fair.

NEW YORK — Space.com, the premier destination for innovation, technology, entertainment, astronomy and space news, is now accepting submissions for the Space.com Space Age Awards at Toy Fair 2015 in February.

Space.com's team of editors and writers will be covering the most innovative new products at Toy Fair 2015 in New York City (Feb. 14-17) and selecting the recipients of its Space Age Awards. Winners will be selected from a variety of categories, including:

Best High-Tech Toy

Sci-Fi on Earth

Amazing Robots

Cosmic Space

Flying Drones

Little Scientists

Retro Future

Do-it-Yourself Science

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. EST, Friday, Feb. 13. The winners will be announced Feb. 17 during Toy Fair. [Best of Toy Fair 2014: Space.com's Space Age Awards Winners]

To submit an entry for consideration, please e-mail Space.com Managing Editor Tariq Malik <tmalik@space.com> with the following information:

Product name

Price

When the product will be released (along with any NDA dates/times)

Brief product description (100 words)

Photos (attached or links to view them)

Only products that are announced or first shown at the Toy Fair will be considered. Embargoes on products will be honored.

If you have any questions, please contact Tariq directly at 212-703-5859 or tmalik@space.com.

