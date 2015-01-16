UK's Beagle 2 Mars Lander Mission in Photos

Beagle 2 Found on Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/University of Leicester

Officials have confirmed that NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted the United Kingdom's Beagle 2 lander on Mars. The probe has been lost since 2003. See photos of the Beagle 2 lander's discovery, as well as its mission plan, in our gallery here.

Beagle 2 on Mars in Color

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/University of Leicester

Officials now think that Beagle 2 (seen as a bright spot here) managed to partially deploy its solar panels on the surface of Mars in 2003. Ground controllers weren't sure if the probe made it safely to the planet's surface until now.

Closeup of Beagle 2

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/University of Leicester

A close-up image of Beagle 2 as seen from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter reveals the spacecraft lost since 2003.

Beagle 2 Lander Art

ESA/Denman productions

This artist's image shows Beagle 2 as it should have been deployed on the Red Planet.

Beagle 2 on Mars

All rights reserved Beagle 2, www.beagle2.com

Another artist's impression of the Beagle 2 lander if it had deployed properly on the Red Planet.

Model of Europe's Beagle 2 Mars Lander

All rights reserved Beagle 2 (www.beagle2.com); Courtesy Dr EK Gibson, NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston, Beagle 2 Interdisciplinary Scientist

This model of Beagle 2 shows the Mars lander at Sandy Quarry, Bedfordshire, England.

Entry, Descent, Landing

UK Space Agency

An infographic detailing Europe's Beagle 2 lander's flight profile. Image uploaded on Jan. 16, 2015.

Entry, Descent and Landing Beagle 2

UK Space Agency

The entry, descent and landing sequence for Europe's Beagle 2 Lander. Image uploaded on Jan. 16, 2015.