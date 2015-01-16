UK's Beagle 2 Mars Lander Mission in Photos

Beagle 2 Found on Mars
Officials have confirmed that NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted the United Kingdom's Beagle 2 lander on Mars. The probe has been lost since 2003. See photos of the Beagle 2 lander's discovery, as well as its mission plan, in our gallery here. Read the Full Story of Beagle 2.
Beagle 2 on Mars in Color
Officials now think that Beagle 2 (seen as a bright spot here) managed to partially deploy its solar panels on the surface of Mars in 2003. Ground controllers weren't sure if the probe made it safely to the planet's surface until now. Read the Full Story of Beagle 2.
Closeup of Beagle 2
A close-up image of Beagle 2 as seen from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter reveals the spacecraft lost since 2003. Read the Full Story of Beagle 2.
Beagle 2 Lander Art
This artist's image shows Beagle 2 as it should have been deployed on the Red Planet. Read the Full Story of Beagle 2.
Beagle 2 on Mars
Another artist's impression of the Beagle 2 lander if it had deployed properly on the Red Planet. Read the Full Story of Beagle 2.
Model of Europe's Beagle 2 Mars Lander
This model of Beagle 2 shows the Mars lander at Sandy Quarry, Bedfordshire, England. Read the Full Story of Beagle 2.
Entry, Descent, Landing
An infographic detailing Europe's Beagle 2 lander's flight profile. Image uploaded on Jan. 16, 2015.
Entry, Descent and Landing Beagle 2
The entry, descent and landing sequence for Europe's Beagle 2 Lander. Image uploaded on Jan. 16, 2015.