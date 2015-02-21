Space Photos: Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti's on ISS

Expedition 42 Samantha Cristoforetti New Year

NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this image from the ISS during New Year's in space over Moscow.

Expedition 42 Samantha Cristoforetti New Year's Day

Samantha Cristoforetti

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this image of earth from the ISS on Jan. 1, 2015, posting on social media "By now all the planet is in 2015!"

Expedition 42 Samantha Cristoforetti Getting Hair Cut

Samantha Cristoforetti

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti gets a haircut on the ISS.

Expedition 42 Mountains in Caspian Sea Area

Samantha Cristoforetti

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this image from the ISS of mountains in the Caspian Sea area.

Expedition 42 Mountains in Southern Europe

Samantha Cristoforetti

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this image from the ISS of the Pyrenees, the Alps and the Appennini in one magnificent view of Southern Europe.

Expedition 42 Caribbean Blue

Samantha Cristoforetti

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this image from the ISS over the Caribbean.

Expedition 42 Between Lake Balaton and the Danube

Samantha Cristoforetti

Hungary sits between Lake Balaton and the Danube river in this image by ISS astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Expedition 42 Lake Erie from ISS

Samantha Cristoforetti

Lake Erie can be seen in this image by astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the ISS.

Expedition 42 Egypt and the Middle East from Space

Samantha Cristoforetti

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this image from the ISS of Egypt and the Middle East.

Expedition 42 Along the English Channel

Samantha Cristoforetti

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this image from the ISS as it flew over the English Channel.

International Space Station Flyover of Gulf of Aden and Horn of Africa

NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti

European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took this photograph from the International Space Station during Expedition 42 and posted it to social media on Jan. 30, 2015. Cristoforetti wrote, "A spectacular flyover of the Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa. #HelloEarth"