Photos: India's GSLV Mark-III Rocket and 1st Crew Capsule

India's GSLV Mk-III Rocket Makes First Test Flight #1

ISRO

India's next generation launch vehicle GSLV Mk-III made its first experimental flight (GSLV Mk-III X/CARE) on Dec. 18, 2014, lifting off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

India's Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment After Splashdown #1

ISRO

India's Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment (CARE) flew to an altitude of 78 miles (126 km). CARE then separated from the upper stage of the GSLV Mk-III rocket, and landed over Bay of Bengal on Dec. 18, 2014.

India's New Rocket

Indian Space Research Organisation

India's new Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III is the country's third-generation booster for satellite launches. In December 2014, the rocket will make its first test launch and carry a crew capsule prototype for India's human spaceflight program. See photos from the mission here.

India's 1st GSLV Mk-III Rolls Out

Indian Space Research Organisation

India's first Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III rolls out to the launch pad for its maiden voyage in December 2014.

India's Manned Space Capsule

Indian Space Research Organisation

India's Crew module Atmosphere Reentry Experiment (CARE) is a prototype for the country's planned manned spacecraft. It will launch on India's first GSLV Mk-III in December 2014.

Meet the GSLV Mk-III

Indian Space Research Organisation

India's GSLV Mk-III rocket stands about 142 feet tall (42 meters) and will launch from the country's Satish Dhawan Space Center on Sriharikota Island along India's eastern coast. At liftoff, the rocket weighs about 630 tons.

The Giant: India's GSLV Mk-III Rocket

Indian Space Research Organisation

India's towering Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III rocket, called "The Giant" here by ISRO officials, rolls out for its December 2014 launch.