This stunning dream like space wallpaper of the La Silla sunset was released Dec. 8, 2014. La Silla sits at the lowest height above sea level of all ESO’s observatories in Chile. At 2400 metres, it is around 200 metres lower than Paranal and sits at half the altitude of ALMA, which resides on top of Chajnantor at an ear-popping 5000 metres above sea level.
Misty La Silla Sunset | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © A. Santerne/ESO )
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.