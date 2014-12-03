Trending

Mysterious Alignments | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

This stunning space wallpaper is an artist's impression showing schematically the mysterious alignments between the spin axes of quasars and the large-scale structures that they inhabit that observations with ESO’s Very Large Telescope have revealed.
(Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)

This stunning space wallpaper is an artist's impression showing schematically the mysterious alignments between the spin axes of quasars and the large-scale structures that they inhabit that observations with ESO’s Very Large Telescope have revealed. These alignments are over billions of light-years and are the largest known in the Universe.

