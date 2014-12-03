Mysterious Alignments | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper is an artist's impression showing schematically the mysterious alignments between the spin axes of quasars and the large-scale structures that they inhabit that observations with ESO’s Very Large Telescope have revealed. (Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)

This stunning space wallpaper is an artist's impression showing schematically the mysterious alignments between the spin axes of quasars and the large-scale structures that they inhabit that observations with ESO’s Very Large Telescope have revealed. These alignments are over billions of light-years and are the largest known in the Universe. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

