Life on Mars, in Hawaii (Gallery)

The crew of HI-SEAS contributed these images to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.

The six-person crew of the latest Hawai'i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) mission is cloistered for eight months as part of a study to reveal how astronauts might interact during long deployments. The following images capture the spirit of the team's research, meals and daily routines. Read a Q+A with the HI-SEAS crew.

Allen Mirkadyrov

HI-SEAS crew engineer Allen Mirkadyrov.

HI-SEAS Crew in costume

The HI-SEAS crew poses with the TARDIS. The crew includes: Martha Lenio (Commander), Jocelyn Dunn (Chief Scientist), Sophie Milam (Executive Officer), Allen Mirkadyrov (Crew Engineer), Neil Scheibelhut (Medical Officer), and Zak Wilson (Chief Engineer).

Rationed shower time

Chief engineer Zak Wilson brought a 3D printer, which allowed him to create a holder for the timer that keeps each crew member's rationed shower to a minimum.

3D fabricated watch

Chief engineer Zak Wilson was able to replace a damaged watch using the 3D printer.

Sophie Milam

Sophie Milam, mission executive officer.

Neil Scheibelhut

Neil Scheibelhut, medical Officer

The garden

One of the experiments to show early success is the garden being grown by mission commander Martha Lenio.

A sweet treat

The crew enjoying home-made ice cream.

Meal time

Chicken cacciatore is one of many foods prepared by the team, with meals also including Gahnaian brown nut soup with rice balls, red beans and rice, and even taco night.

