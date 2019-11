The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has snapped a striking view of a multiple star system called XZ Tauri, its neighbour HL Tauri and several nearby young stellar objects.

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has snapped a striking space wallpaper of a multiple star system called XZ Tauri, its neighbour HL Tauri and several nearby young stellar objects.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.