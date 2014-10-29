Antares Rocket Explosion: Full Coverage and Investigation

The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard suffers a catastrophic anomaly moments after launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad 0A, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

On Oct. 28, 2014, a commercial Antares rocket built by Orbital Sciences Corporation exploded just after liftoff at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Here's Space.com's full coverage of the rocket mishap and its ensuing investigation.

LATEST STORY: NASA Warns Public to Stay Away from Antares Rocket Debris

NASA and Orbital Sciences officials are warning the public to not touch any possible debris from Tuesday's Antares rocket explosion, and to call authorities if they spot any fragments from the blast.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Orbital Sciences and NASA have issued a warning to the public to avoid contact with any suspected debris from the Antares rocket explosion of Oct. 27. Here's who to call if you think you've found some rocket debris.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Private Orbital Sciences Rocket Explodes During Launch, NASA Cargo Lost

An unmanned Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft were destroyed shortly after launch on Tuesday night (Oct. 28) after a "catastrophic anomaly" that arose seconds after liftoff. Here's what we know so far.

Private Rocket Explosion Sparks Investigation by NASA, Orbital Sciences

NASA and the Orbital Sciences Corporation have launched an in-depth investigation into the loss of an Antares rocket and its Cygnus spacecraft cargo shortly after liftoff on Oct. 28, 2014.

Private Rocket to Make 2nd Launch Try Tonight: Watch Live

The spaceflight company Orbital Sciences Corporation will launch its third Cygnus cargo mission to the space station on an Antares rocket. Here's how to watch the liftoff at 6:22 p.m. EDT.

Monday, Oct. 27

Private Rocket Launch to Deliver Space Station Supplies Delayed by Boat

A wayard boat that drifted into the launch hazard area offshore forced Orbital Sciences to postpone the planned launch of its Antares rocket Monday night. The launch has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Private Rocket to Launch Space Station Cargo for NASA Tonight: Watch Live

Orbital Sciences will launch an unmanned Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo ship to the International Space Station tonight to deliver 2.5 tons of supplies to the crew there. Here's how to watch online.

Sunday Oct. 26

Nighttime Rocket Launch Will Be Visible from US East Coast Monday

An Orbital Sciences Antares rocket is poised to launch an unmanned Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station Monday night (Oct. 27) and it may be visible to observers along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. Here's how to see it.

See the Antares Rocket's 1st Night Launch from East Coast: Visibility Maps

Check these visibility maps to see if you can see the Antares rocket launch on Monday night from your backyard.

