Europe's ATV-5 Space Cargo Ship Mission in Pictures

ATV-5 on Ariane 5 Before Encapsulation

ESA/M. Pedoussaut

The European Space Agency’s fifth and last Automated Transfer Vehicle, named Georges Lemaître, or ATV-5, is launching to the International Space Station in July 2014. See photos from the huge spacecraft's mission in this Space.com gallery. Here: ATV-5 attaches to its Ariane 5 launcher in the Final Assembly Building at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on July 11, 2014.

ATV Goes Up to the Sky

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

ATV Launch from a Distance

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

ATV Liftoff Begins

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

Fiery ATV Liftoff

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

Low-Angle View of ATV Launch

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

ATV Launch Produces Much Smoke

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

ATV Launch Just Beginning

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

ATV Launch Seen from a Long Way Off

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

ATV Lifts Off with Clouds of Smoke

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.

ATV Clears the Tower

ESA/S. Corvaja

An Ariane 5 rocket launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on July 30, 2014, sending the European Space Agency’s last Automated Transfer Vehicle to the International Space Station.