Soyuz Landing Photos: Expedition 39 Crew Returns to Earth

Soyuz Capsule Lands with Expedition 39 Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Soyuz TMA-11M space capsule lands with Expedition 39 Commander Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Soyuz Commander Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on May 14, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Soyuz Capsule Departs Space Station

NASA TV

The Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft backs away from the International Space Station shortly after undocking on May 13, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Expedition 39 Astronauts on the Ground, May 13, 2014

NASA TV

Expedition 39 astronauts Koichi Wakata, Mikhail Tyurin and Rick Mastracchio (left to right) rest after landing in a Soyuz capsule on May 13, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

NASA Astronaut Rick Mastracchio Back on Earth

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio, an Expedition 39 flight engineer, smiles as he is helped out of a Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft just minutes after returning to Earth on May 14, 2014. Mastracchio landed with Expedition 39 commander Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Soyuz commander Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos after more than six months on the International Space Station. [Read the Full Story Here]

Soyuz TMA-11M Spacecraft Under Parachute

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Russian Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 39 Commander Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Soyuz commander Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on May 14, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Soyuz Capsule Descends to Earth, May 13, 2014

NASA TV

A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying three Expedition 39 crewmembers descends through Earth's atmosphere on May 13, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Recovery Crews Race to Soyuz Landing

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Ground personnel race to the landing site as the Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft lands with Expedition 39 Commander Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Soyuz Commander Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on May 14, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Soyuz Commander Cosmonaut: Mikhail Tyurin

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Soyuz commander Mikhail Tyurin of Roscosmos (Russian Space Agency) is helped out of the Soyuz TMA-11M space capsule just minutes after he and Expedition 39 commander Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA, landed near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, May 14, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Russian Soyuz Capsule on the Ground, May 13, 2014

NASA TV

A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying three astronauts rests on the ground after landing in Kazakhstan on May 13, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Soyuz Commander Mikhail Tyurin on Earth

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Soyuz commander Mikhail Tyurin, a Roscosmos cosmonaut, is carried in a chair to a medical tent just after returning to Earth on May 14, 2014. Tyurin landed aboard a Soyuz TMA-11M with Expedition 39 Commander Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Flight Engineer Rick Mastracchio of NASA. [Read the Full Story Here]

Rick Mastracchio Pulled from Soyuz Capsule, May 13, 2014

NASA TV

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio is pulled from a Russian Soyuz capsule after touchdown on May 13, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]