Strip Map View | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Antarctica Peninsula from Sentinel-1
(Image: © ESA)

Acquired on April 13, 2014 this space wallpaper shows a transect over the northern part of the Antarctica Peninsula. It was acquired in the satellite’s ‘strip map’ mode with a swath width of 80 km and in dual polarization. The colors indicate how the land, ice and water reflect the radar signal differently.

