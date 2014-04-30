Acquired on April 13, 2014 this space wallpaper shows a transect over the northern part of the Antarctica Peninsula. It was acquired in the satellite’s ‘strip map’ mode with a swath width of 80 km and in dual polarization. The colors indicate how the land, ice and water reflect the radar signal differently.
Strip Map View | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA)
