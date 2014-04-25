MarsFest 2014 Photos: Exploring the Marslike Death Valley National Park

Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley #1
Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley is used as an anolog site to understand conditions in Gale Crater on Mars, which is now being explored by NASA's Curiosity rover. [See full story.]
Douglas Holds Microbial Life
Susanne Douglas holds up a sample of microbial life that thrives in the harsh environments of Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park. [See full story.]
Bonaccorsi Holds Up Rock
NASA Ames and SETI Institute research scientist Rosalba Bonaccorsi holds up a weathered rock as she explains the history of Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley National Park. [See full story.]
Bonaccorsi Explains the History of Ubehebe Crater #1
Bonaccorsi Explains the History of Ubehebe Crater #2
Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley #2
Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley #3
