UrtheCast Photos: HD Cameras Watch Earth from Space Station (Gallery)

Jamaica Seen by Urthecast

Urthecast

UrtheCast's HD cameras on the International Space Station spotted Jamaica.

Venezuela Seen by Urthecast

Urthecast

UrtheCast's HD cameras on the International Space Station spotted Venezuela.

Mexico/Arizona Seen by Urthecast

Urthecast

This image comes from a larger image that encompassed the north end of the Gulf of California to Ajo, Arizona, in the Sonoran Desert — the hottest desert in North America. The photo was captured on April 30, 2014, at 10:15 am MST by Urthecast's medium-resolution camera, Theia.

UrtheCast's First Photo Release Shows Jamaican Town

UrtheCast

One of the first two images released by UrtheCast, which operates two HD cameras on the exterior of the International Space Station. This photo, taken on March 28, 2014 and released on April 3, is centered on the Jamaican town of Moneague.

UrtheCast's Cameras Mounted on ISS

UrtheCast/Roscosmos

GoPro camera view of UrtheCast's high- (upper left) and medium-resolution (lower right) commercial video cameras mounted on the International Space Station.

UrtheCast Space Camera Installation Spacewalk: Jan. 27, 2014

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy are seen on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Jan. 27, 2014 to install UrtheCast HD cameras for Earth observation.

UrtheCast Cameras on Space Station: Graphic

NASA

This NASA graphic shows how the commercial UrtheCast cameras are set up on the International Space Station after the Dec. 27, 2013 spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy.

UrtheCast video

UrtheCast on YouTube

An example of what an UrtheCast video would look like. UrtheCast is a startup that plans to mount high-definition cameras underneath the International Space Station, to stream slightly delayed video of the Earth from space.

UrtheCast Cameras Telemetry Panel in Zvezda Module

NASA TV

The red lights on the telemetry panel indicate a preliminary connection to the UrtheCast high definition cameras being mounted on the exterior of the Zvezda Module during a spacewalk on Jan. 27, 2014.

UrtheCast Camera Installed on Space Station: Dec. 27, 2013

NASA TV

A high-resolution Urthecast Earth observation camera is seen on the exterior of the International Space Station after being installed by Russian spacewalkers Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy on Dec. 27, 2013. The commercial camera will be used by Urthecast stream live views of Earth on the Internet.

UrtheCast Big Camera on Earth

UrtheCast

A view of UrtheCast's high-resolution Earth imagery camera before its launch to the International Space Station in 2013. The camera is one of two UrtheCast instruments delivered to the space station to capture high-resolution views of Earth from space.