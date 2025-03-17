Feel the burn with this amazing video of a Varda space capsule's plunge through Earth's atmosphere

News
By published

The final two minutes of the video show things really heating up.

A small space private capsule has captured stunning onboard scenes from its high-velocity atmospheric reentry.

Varda Space's W-2 mission came to a successful and spectacular end on Feb. 27 when the capsule reentered the atmosphere and landed at the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia.

The 265-pound (120 kilograms) capsule spent six weeks in space after launching atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter 12 mission.

a shower of sparks passes from the bottom of the image to the top, while ceramic sides of a spacecraft capsule can be seen at the left and right edges

(Image credit: Varda Space via YouTube)

The company has now released a video capturing dramatic images from its final moments in orbit above the planet and the final, fiery plunge back into Earth's atmosphere.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  Varda space capsule returns to Earth in 1st commercial landing in Australian Outback (photos)

 — Private Varda Space capsule returns to Earth with space-grown antiviral drug aboard

 — Watch this private Varda Space capsule's blistering return to Earth in amazing onboard video

The final two minutes of the video show things really heating up, as sparks of varying colors and intensities are captured by the camera as the spacecraft interacts with the thick atmosphere at speeds exceeding Mach 25, or 25 times the speed of sound.

The conical capsule landed with the assistance of a parachute and was quickly recovered. The spacecraft carried a spectrometer from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and a Varda enhanced pharmaceutical reactor for the company's in-orbit manufacturing plans, and collected critical data for developing hypersonic technologies.

Varda aims to become a major player in the nascent in-space manufacturing industry, utilizing the unique environment of microgravity to manufacture products including pharmaceuticals.

The W-2 mission landing follows a year after the company's first mission, W-1, which landed in Utah in February 2024. The mission saw W-1 in orbit for eight months before delivering to Earth crystals of an antiviral drug that were grown in orbit.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones
Contributing Writer

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about private spaceflight
A giant silver SpaceX rocket launches on Flight 8 from a Texas seaside launch pad

SpaceX loses Starship rocket stage again, but catches giant Super Heavy booster during Flight 8 launch (video)
a view of spacecraft attached to a spacex rocket, including odin asteroid probe, athena moon lander and more

Hope is all but lost for private asteroid probe in deep space — 'the chance of talking with Odin is minimal'
a massive black cylinder is lifted by crane into a round metal enclosure in a large warehouse

World's largest digital camera to help new Vera Rubin Observatory make a 'time-lapse record of the universe' (video)
See more latest
Most Popular
a massive black cylinder is lifted by crane into a round metal enclosure in a large warehouse
World's largest digital camera to help new Vera Rubin Observatory make a 'time-lapse record of the universe' (video)
image of shadow of blue ghost lander on moon, with earth in the background.
Farewell, Blue Ghost! Private moon lander goes dark to end record-breaking commercial lunar mission
Starship Troopers
'Starship Troopers' big-screen reboot coming from 'District 9' director Neill Blomkamp — would you like to know more?
A comet shines after sunset over a European Southern observatory in Chile
Space photo of the day: Brilliant comet shines at sunset over observatory in Chile
A three-way split image showing, left: The poster for Vivarium with a floating house. Middle: A shot of two fishermen from Grabbers. Right: The poster for Sea Fever, showing a ship from above, with the dark outline of tentacles spreading out below it in the water.
7 excellent Irish sci-fi movies to leave Hollywood green with envy this St. Patrick's Day
four puffy colored orbs around a star-shaped icon labelled hr 8799
James Webb Space Telescope sees four giant alien planets circling nearby star (images)
Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 binoculars on a purple space.com background with a deals icon
Our best binoculars for viewing the sun safely have a dazzling 58% off – grab a pair now in time for March's partial solar eclipse
a sleek sci-fi spaceship zooms through a cosmic backdrop
Beam back to the USS Callister in mind-bending new trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 7 on Netflix
two orbs collide in a fiery explosion, sending large chunks of rock into space
How did Earth get such a strange moon? Exploring the giant impact theory
a white and black rocket climbs into a blue sky
Rocket Lab launching 5 'Internet of Things' satellites on Electron tonight: Watch it live