Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – March 30, 2014

Last week scientists found a new dwarf planet at the solar system's edge, rings were spotted around the asteroid Chariklo, and exoplanet scientists have been developing a "Starshade.” See the best stories from last week here.



FIRST STOP: New Dwarf Planet Found at Solar System's Edge, Hints at Possible Faraway 'Planet X'

New Dwarf Planet Found at Solar System's Edge, Hints at Possible Faraway 'Planet X'

Scott S. Sheppard: Carnegie Institution for Science

Astronomers have found a dwarf planet-like body far beyond Pluto’s orbit, suggesting that this distant realm may contain many frigid objects that remain to be discovered.



NASA/MSFC

The U.S. Air Force's robotic X-37B space plane has broken its own all-time endurance record in orbit after more than 470 days of circling the Earth on a mystery mission for the American military.



Lucie Maquet

Rings have been spotted around the asteroid Chariklo, the largest known Centaur-type object in the solar system.



NASA/JPL/Caltech

Exoplanet scientists are working on developing the idea for a "Starshade" that would help block out the light from sunlike stars in order to search for another Earth.



NASA Advanced Concepts Lab - POC: Alberto Bertolin

NASA wants your help putting the finishing touches on its new spacesuit design.



ESA

The mysterious dark energy that's driving the universe's accelerated expansion may have its roots in the background "vacuum energy" that pervades all of the cosmos, a new study suggests.



ASA, ESA, and J.-Y. Li (Planetary Science Institute)

The comet that will give Mars a close shave later this year is now blasting dust into space from at least two locations, a new photo by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope suggests.



© 2014 FOX BROADCASTING

The newest episode of "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" dove into all things big and small including the history of modern science. Here are five space facts we learned from “Cosmos” last night.



Axanar Productions

Set phasers to stunned: A Kickstarter campaign for a new "Star Trek" project has already quintupled its original $10,000 goal to fund a fan film by veteran science fiction actors.



ESO/M. Kornmesser

The central black holes in dwarf galaxies — the "seeds" that grow into the monsters at the core of the Milky Way and other large galaxies — are probably surprisingly weighty, containing 1,000 to 10,000 times the mass of our sun, a new study reports.



