Mars-Bound Comet: Photos of Comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring (Gallery)

Hubble Sees Comet Siding Spring and Mars

NASA, ESA, J.-Y. Li (PSI), C.M. Lisse (JHU/APL), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Hubble Space Telescope captured Comet Siding Spring and Mars in a heretofore unseen close passage of a comet by the red planet on Oct. 19, 2014.

Compass and Scale Image for Mars and Comet Siding Spring

NASA, ESA, J.-Y. Li (PSI), C.M. Lisse (JHU/APL), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

A compass and scale image for Comet Siding Spring and Mars was made from the photo by Hubble Space Telescope of the comet flying by the red planet on Oct. 19, 2014.

Mars on Oct. 18, 2014

NASA, ESA, J.-Y. Li (PSI), C.M. Lisse (JHU/APL), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 took this image of Mars at 10:37 p.m. EDT on Oct. 18, 2014.

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Sees Comet Siding Spring

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

The Comet Siding Spring (C/2013 A1) made an extremely close - and ultra rare) - flyby of Mars on Oct. 19, 2014, coming within 87,000 miles of the Red Planet during the event. HERE: NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter took these images of comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring on Oct. 19, 2014, when the comet made a close flyby of Mars and the spacecraft. Read the full story.



See more amazing photos of Comet Siding Spring from Mars and during its approach in this Space.com gallery.

Mars Rover Opportunity's View of Comet Siding Spring

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./ASU/TAMU

NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity obtained this view of comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring as it hurtled past Mars on Oct. 19, 2014. Read the full story.

Opportunity's View of Comet Siding Spring (Short Exposure)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./ASU/TAMU

NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity made this 10-second-exposure view of comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring, as it flew past Mars on Oct. 19, 2014. Read the full story.

Mars Rover Opportunity's View of Comet Siding Spring (10-Second Exposure)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./ASU/TAMU

NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity made this 10-second exposure of comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring as it zipped past Mars on Oct. 19, 2014. Image taken from a two-image blink GIF. Read the full story.

Comet Siding Spring Mars Flyby

This photo, captured by the Slooh Community Observatory, shows the comet during that historic flyby. Read the Full Story.

Illustration of Comet Siding Spring Approaching Mars

NASA

An artist's concept depicts Comet Siding Spring (2013 A1) hurtling towards Mars. Closest approach to Mars comes on October 19, 2014. Read the Full Story.

NASA Prepares Its Spacecraft for Mars Comet Encounter

NASA

NASA’s extensive fleet of science assets will observe Comet Siding Spring before and after it makes its closest approach to Mars on Oct. 19, 2014. Read the Full Story.

Mars Orbiters Prepare to Encounter Comet Siding Spring

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This artist's concept shows the NASA Mars orbiters being positioned behind Mars to shield them from possible comet dust resulting from the flyby of Comet Siding Spring (C/2013 A1) on Oct. 19, 2014. Read the Full Story.