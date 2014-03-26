Trending

Orbits, Orbits, Orbits | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Orbit Diagram for Outer Solar System
(Image: © Scott S. Sheppard: Carnegie Institution for Science)

This space wallpaper is an orbit diagram for the outer solar system. The sun and terrestrial planets are at the center. The orbits of the four giant planet Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune are shown by purple solid circles. The Kuiper Belt (including Pluto) is shown by the dotted light blue region just beyond the giant planets. Sedna's orbit is shown in orange while 2012 VP113's orbit is shown in red. Both objects are currently near their closest approach to the sun. They would be too faint to detect when in the outer parts of their orbits. [Full Story]

