Layers of Sandstone | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Sandstone Layers Near the Kimberley Curiosity View 1920
Sandstone layers with varying resistance to erosion are evident in this space wallpaper of a Martian scene recorded by the Mast Camera on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Feb. 25, 2014, about one-quarter mile (about 400 meters) from a planned waypoint called "the Kimberley."
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

Sandstone layers with varying resistance to erosion are evident in this space wallpaper of a Martian scene recorded by the Mast Camera on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Feb. 25, 2014, about one-quarter mile (about 400 meters) from a planned waypoint called "the Kimberley."

