SpaceX Photos: 3rd Dragon Cargo Mission Soars to Space Station

SpaceX's Dragon Above Angola

NASA TV

SpaceX's Dragon capsule flies above Angola while attached to the International Space Station just before its release on May 18, 2014.

Dragon Orbits with Space Station

NASA TV

The Dragon capsule orbits with the International Space Station before its release on May 18, 2014.

Aurora, Dragon, and Earth

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

A wish-bone shaped display of Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean serves as a very colorful backdrop for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft which is docked to the International Space Station, 226 miles above Earth. Earth's horizon divides the scene horizontally between the blackness of space and the dark portion of the planet. The photograph was taken by one of the Expedition 39 crew members aboard the orbital outpost. Image released April 26, 2014.

Dragon Capsule Grappled by International Space Station

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

The Dragon uncrewed cargo spacecraft was captured by the International Space Station and successfully berthed, following the April 20, 2014, arrival.

Dragon Capsule Approaching International Space Station

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This is one of an extensive series of still photos documenting the arrival and ultimate capture and berthing of the SpaceX Dragon at the International Space Station, as photographed by the Expedition 39 crew members onboard the orbital outpost. The spacecraft was captured by the space station and successfully berthed, following the April 20 arrival.

Dragon Capsule Above Clouds

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

This is one of an extensive series of still photos documenting the arrival and ultimate capture and berthing of the SpaceX Dragon at the International Space Station, as photographed by the Expedition 39 crew members onboard the orbital outpost. The spacecraft was captured by the space station and successfully berthed, following the April 20 arrival.

Dragon Capsule Above Yemen

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

The SpaceX Dragon capsule arrived on April 20, 2014, at the International Space Station, as photographed by the Expedition 39 crew members onboard the orbital outpost. In this photo, the two orbiting spacecraft were above a point in Yemen. Part of the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea can be seen at left.

Astronaut Wakata and Dragon Cargo Ship

NASA (via Flickr as NASA: 2Explore)

Expedition 39 Commander Soichi Wakata appears next to a Cupola window out of which the Dragon spacecraft can be seen as a small dot in lower left. The cargo ship arrived on April 20, 2014, at the International Space Station.

SpaceX Dragon Arrives at ISS

NASA

This is one of an extensive series of still photos documenting the arrival and ultimate capture and berthing of the SpaceX Dragon at the International Space Station, as photographed by the Expedition 39 crew members onboard the orbital outpost. The spacecraft was captured by the space station and successfully berthed, following the April 20 arrival.

SpaceX Dragon Grappled to Canadarm2

NASA

On Sunday, April 20, 2014, the third SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station. This image of SpaceX Dragon grappled by Canadarm2 was sent down by Flight Engineer Steve Swanson to Instagram with the message, "We have a Dragon. All is good."

SpaceX Dragon Above Gulf of Aden

NASA

This is one of an extensive series of still photos documenting the April 20 arrival and ultimate capture and berthing of the SpaceX Dragon at the International Space Station, as photographed by the Expedition 39 crew members onboard the orbital outpost. The two orbiting spacecraft were above a point in the Gulf of Aden near the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen. The Dragon spacecraft was captured by the space station and successfully berthed using the Canadian-built space station remote manipulator system or Canadarm2.