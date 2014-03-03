Trending

Glittering Blue Cluster | Space Wallpaper

Messier 7 Star Cluster 1920
This dazzling space wallpaper from ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile shows the bright star cluster Messier 7.
(Image: © ESO )

This dazzling space wallpaper from ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile shows the bright star cluster Messier 7. Easily spotted with the naked eye close to the tail of the constellation of Scorpius, it is one of the most prominent open clusters of stars in the sky — making it an important astronomical research target. Messier 7, also known as NGC 6475, is a brilliant cluster of about 100 stars located some 800 light-years from Earth. In this new picture from the Wide Field Imager on the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope it stands out against a very rich background of hundreds of thousands of fainter stars, in the direction of the center of the Milky Way. This image was released Feb. 19, 2014

