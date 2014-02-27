Launch Photos: NASA's GPM Satellite Soars on Japanese Rocket

A Japanese H-2A rocket carrying the NASA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Core Observatory is seen as it rolls out to launch pad 1 of the Tanegashima Space Center, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014.

Liftoff! Japan Launches NASA's GPM Satellite

JAXA/NASA TV

A Japanese H-2A rocket launches NASA's Global Precipitation Measurement Core Observatory satellite toward orbit from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan early Feb. 27, 2014 local time. The GPM spacecraft will track Earth's rain and snowfall like never before.

Blast Off! Japan Launches NASA's GPM Satellite

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Japanese H-IIA rocket with the NASA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Core Observatory onboard, is seen launching from the Tanegashima Space Center, Feb. 28, 2014, Tanegashima, Japan.

Japanese H-IIA Rocket Launches NASA's GPM Satellite

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Flames and smoke from a Japanese H-IIA rocket with the NASA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Core Observatory onboard, are seen during the launch from the Tanegashima Space Center, Feb. 28, 2014, Tanegashima, Japan.

H-IIA Rocket Launches NASA's GPM Satellite

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Japanese H-IIA rocket with the NASA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Core Observatory onboard, is seen launching from the Tanegashima Space Center, Feb. 28, 2014, Tanegashima, Japan.

NASA-JAXA GPM Core Observatory Launch

NASA/JAXA

Global Precipitation Measurement Core satellite launched from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center (TNSC) on Feb. 27, 2014. A Japanese H-IIA rocket carried the joint NASA and JAXA mission aloft.

Japan Launches NASA's GPM Satellite

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A Japanese H-IIA rocket with the NASA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Core Observatory onboard, is seen launching from the Tanegashima Space Center, Feb. 28, 2014, Tanegashima, Japan.

NASA-JAXA GPM Core Observatory Launch #2

NASA/JAXA

Global Precipitation Measurement Core Observatory launched from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center (TNSC) on Feb. 27, 2014. A Japanese H-IIA rocket carried the joint NASA and JAXA mission aloft.

NASA-JAXA GPM Core Observatory Launch #3

NASA/JAXA

Global Precipitation Measurement Core Observatory launched from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center (TNSC) on Feb. 27, 2014. A Japanese H-IIA rocket carried the joint NASA and JAXA mission aloft.

NASA-JAXA GPM Core Observatory Separation from Launch Vehicle

NASA/JAXA

The Global Precipitation Measurement Core Observatory separates from a Japanese H-IIA rocket that carried the joint NASA and JAXA mission aloft from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center (TNSC) on Feb. 27, 2014.

GPM Core Observatory Before Launch

NASA/JAXA

Global Precipitation Measurement Core satellite launched from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center (TNSC) on Feb. 27, 2014. A Japanese H-IIA rocket carried the joint NASA and JAXA mission aloft.

Japanese H-2A Rocket Poised to Launch NASA GPM

NASA/GSFC

A Japanese H-2A rocket stands poised to launch NASA's Global Precipitation Measurement Core Observatory satellite from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on Feb. 27, 2014.