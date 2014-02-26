Trending

Young Cosmic Cluster | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Young Stellar Cluster LH63
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and D. Gouliermis (University of Heidelberg); Acknowledgement: Luca Limatola)

This stunning space wallpaper shows a small part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of the closest galaxies to our own. This collection of small baby stars, most weighing less than the Sun, form a young stellar cluster known as LH63. This image was released Feb. 24, 2014.

