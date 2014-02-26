Young Cosmic Cluster | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper shows a small part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of the closest galaxies to our own. This collection of small baby stars, most weighing less than the Sun, form a young stellar cluster known as LH63. (Image: © NASA, ESA, and D. Gouliermis (University of Heidelberg); Acknowledgement: Luca Limatola)

This stunning space wallpaper shows a small part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, one of the closest galaxies to our own. This collection of small baby stars, most weighing less than the Sun, form a young stellar cluster known as LH63. This image was released Feb. 24, 2014. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

