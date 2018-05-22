Photos: Space Age Postage Stamps Through History

Sally Ride Honored

USPS/collectSPACE.com

Space exploration and astronomy have been immortalized in stamp form many times over the decades. See photos of of space-themed postage stamps from the United States and around the world here. This Image: The U.S. Postal Service will release a stamp in honor of astronaut Sally Ride - the first American woman in space - on May 23, 2018 in La Jolla, California.

Apollo in 2018

USPS/NASA via collectSPACE.com

The Engineering stamp in the USPS's STEM Education set features NASA's Apollo command and service modules.

Science and Stamps

USPS via collectSPACE.com

The U.S. Postal Service's STEM Education stamps feature collages composed by illustrator and graphic artist David Plunkert.

Star Wars stamps

Royal Mail Group

"Star Wars" U.K. stamps celebrate the upcoming release of the franchise's latest movies.

Pluto - Explored

USPS

The title of the "Pluto—Explored!" stamps is a subtle nod to a 1991 USPS stamp that labeled Pluto "Not Yet Explored."

2017 Solar Eclipse

USPS

Color-changing ink on this stamp commemorating the 2017 total solar eclipse fades when heat is applied, to reveal a moon over the blotted-out sun.

Fred Espenak and the 2017 Solar Eclipse Stamp

Fred Espenak

New color-changing stamps that celebrate the 2017 total solar eclipse feature eclipse and moon photos taken by eclipse chaser Fred Espenak, pictured above.

Stamp Commemorating Cook's Transit Expedition

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Sun-Earth Day

A stamp commemorating Cook's Venus transit expedition of 1779.

'The Moon' Stamps

USPS

U.S. Postal Service art director Greg Breeding designed "The Moon" Global Forever stamp using a photograph of the full moon by Beth Swanson.

USPS 'The Moon' Stamp

USPS

Taken as the full moon rises, the image featured on the U.S. Postal Service's new "The Moon" Global Forever postage stamp captures the brilliant surface of Earth's only natural satellite.

Walter Koenig Unveils Star Trek Stamps

U.S. Postal Service

"Star Trek" actor Walter Koenig (Pavel Chekov) gives the Vulcan salute with the U.S. Postal Service's new Trek stamps honoring the TV series' 50th anniversary. The new stamps were unveiled Sept. 2, 2016, at the Star Trek: Mission New York convention.