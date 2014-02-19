Trending

Strange Martian Dunes | Space Wallpaper

V-Shaped Dune Field Formation on Mars
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona)

In this space wallpaper of a dune field on Mars in a large crater near Mawrth Vallis, some of the dunes appear to be in a V-shaped formation. For dune fields, the spacing of individual dunes is a function of sand supply, wind speed, and topography. This image was acquired by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on Dec. 30, 2013.

