Ice-Covered Giant | Space Wallpaper

Ganymede Global Geologic Map and Global Image Mosaic 1920
This space wallpaper shows Jupiter's moon Ganymede centered at 200 west longitude. This mosaic (right) served as the base map for the geologic map of Ganymede (left).
(Image: © USGS Astrogeology Science Center/Wheaton/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This space wallpaper shows Jupiter's moon Ganymede centered at 200 west longitude. This mosaic (right) served as the base map for the geologic map of Ganymede (left). To present the best information in a single view of Ganymede, a global image mosaic was assembled, incorporating the best available imagery from NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft and NASA's Galileo spacecraft. [Full Story]

