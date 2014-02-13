This space wallpaper shows Jupiter's moon Ganymede centered at 200 west longitude. This mosaic (right) served as the base map for the geologic map of Ganymede (left). To present the best information in a single view of Ganymede, a global image mosaic was assembled, incorporating the best available imagery from NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft and NASA's Galileo spacecraft. [Full Story]
Ice-Covered Giant | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © USGS Astrogeology Science Center/Wheaton/NASA/JPL-Caltech)
