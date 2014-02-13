Ice-Covered Giant | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows Jupiter's moon Ganymede centered at 200 west longitude. This mosaic (right) served as the base map for the geologic map of Ganymede (left). (Image: © USGS Astrogeology Science Center/Wheaton/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This space wallpaper shows Jupiter's moon Ganymede centered at 200 west longitude. This mosaic (right) served as the base map for the geologic map of Ganymede (left). To present the best information in a single view of Ganymede, a global image mosaic was assembled, incorporating the best available imagery from NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft and NASA's Galileo spacecraft. [Full Story] Wallpapers Standard

