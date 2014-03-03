Supernova Photos: New Star Explosion in Galaxy M82 Seen by Stargazers

Supernova SN 2014J

NASA, ESA, A. Goobar (Stockholm University), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

The Type 1a supernova SN 2014J, imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope on Jan. 31, 2014.

Color Composite of SN 2014J

W. Zheng and A. Filippenko, UC Berkeley.

A color composite of SN 2014J, located in the “cigar galaxy” M82, 11.4 million light years away, made from KAIT images obtained through several different filters. The supernova is marked with an arrow. Other round objects are relatively nearby stars in our own Milky Way Galaxy.

Supernova SN 2014J Seen by Spitzer Space Telescope

NASA/JPL-Caltech

The closest supernova of its kind to be observed in the last few decades has sparked a global observing campaign involving legions of instruments on the ground and in space, including NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Image released Feb. 26, 2014.

Supernova SN 2014J on Jan. 31, 2014

NASA, ESA, A. Goobar (Stockholm University), and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Supernova SN 2014J as observed by Hubble on Jan. 31, 2014.

New Supernova spotted in M82 by Adam Block

Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona

Astronomers have discovered a new supernova in the galaxy M82 (the Cigar Galaxy) 12 million light-years from Earth. It is the closest star explosion in more than 20 years. Here: Adam Block sent SPACE.com this photo of the as seen on Jan. 23, 2014. He captured the image from the University of Arizona's Mount Lemmon SkyCenter using a 32-inch Schulman telescope (RCOS), SBIG STX16803 CCD camera, and Astrodon Gen II filters. "Keep in mind this image is stretched in its brightness. The supernova is considerably brighter than any part of the galaxy and as it brightens it may outshine billions of stars in M82," Block wrote SPACE.com in an email. An arrow shows the location of the supernova. [See a video of the new supernova and read about its discovery here.]

New Supernova in M82 by Mike Hankey

Mike Hankey sent SPACE.com this image of the new supernova spotted in Messier 82 on Jan. 23, 2014. He captured the photo from Auberry, Calif. using a RCOS 14.5 telescope, Apogee U16M camera, Paramount ME mount, and SBIG 402 with MMOAG Off Axis Guider. [See a video of the new supernova and read about its discovery here.]

New Supernova in M82: Adam Block

Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona

Adam Block sent SPACE.com this photo of the new supernova in Messier 82 on Jan. 23, 2014. He captured the image from the University of Arizona’s Mount Lemmon SkyCenter using a 32-inch Schulman telescope (RCOS), SBIG STX16803 CCD camera, and Astrodon Gen II filters. [See a video of the new supernova and read about its discovery here.]

New Supernova in M82 by Greg Hogan

Greg Hogan

Greg Hogan of Kathleen, Ga. sent SPACE.com this image of the recently discovered supernova in Messier 82 on Jan. 23, 2014. Hogan used a Meade ETX80 with a Canon 7D to take the photo. He stacked about 80, 2-second images to build this final image. [See a video of the new supernova and read about its discovery here.]

New Supernova Spotted in M82 by B.G. Boyd

B.G. Boyd

B.G. Boyd sent SPACE.com this image of the new supernova in Messier 82 taken from his backyard in Tucson, Ariz. on Jan. 24, 2014. He captured the photo with a Canon T1i attached to a Celestron Nexstar 6se. [See a video of the new supernova and read about its discovery here.]

New Supernova in M82 by Ezequiel Benitez

Ezequiel Benitez

Ezequiel Benitez sent SPACE.com this image of the new supernova in Messier 82 on Jan. 22, 2014. Benitez captured the image on Jan. 20 from Isabela, Puerto Rico using an 80mm Orion ED80T-CF, Celestron Advance VX Equatorial mount and DSLR Canon 550D T2i camera. [See a video of the new supernova and read about its discovery here.]

Supernova M82

UCL/University of London Observatory/Steve Fossey/Ben Cooke/Guy Pollack/Matthew Wilde/Thomas Wright

This comparison image shows a supernova suddenly appearing in the nearby galaxy M82 on January, 22 2014. [See a video of the new supernova and read about its discovery here.]