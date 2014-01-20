Photos: NASA's Valkyrie R5 Space Robot in Pictures

Valkyrie Robot Up Close

NASA

This image shows NASA’s Valkyrie (R5) robot, which is NASA's newest humanoid robot and was built to compete in the DARPA Robotics Challenge. Image released Dec. 12, 2013.

Valkyrie Robot Poses

NASA

NASA’s Valkyrie (R5) robot is NASA's newest humanoid robot and was built to compete in the DARPA Robotics Challenge and advance the state of the art of robotics within the agency. Image released Dec. 12, 2013.

NASA’s Valkyrie (R5) Robot

NASA

NASA’s Valkyrie (R5) robot is NASA's newest humanoid robot and was built to compete in the DARPA Robotics Challenge and advance the state of the art of robotics within the agency. Image released Dec. 12, 2013.

Valkyrie Robot in Garage

Denise Chow/LiveScience

NASA's Valkyrie robot in the team's garage. Valkyrie was built by engineers at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Valkyrie Studies Doorknob at Darpa Robotics Challenge

JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Valkyrie robot studying a doorknob during the Darpa Robotics Challenge in Miami in December 2013.

NASA’s Valkyrie (Val) Robot

NASA/DARPA

This next-generation humanoid robot, dubbed Valkyrie (Val), is being developed by NASA Johnson Space Center to perform dynamic, dexterous and perception-intensive tasks in a variety of scenarios, according to DARPA. Val is 6 foot 2 inches tall (1.9 meters) and sports a glowing NASA logo on its chest.

NASA's New Robot Valkyrie

NASA's new robot Valkyrie was designed for the DARPA Robotics Challenge taking place in December 2013.