Revealing Wavelengths of Light | Space Wallpaper

Vesta's Crater Aelia Composite
Scientists created this stunning space wallpaper, which is a composite image of Vesta's crater Aelia. The image reveals the flow material on the inside and outside of the crater.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLAMPS/DLR/IDA)

Scientists created this stunning space wallpaper, which is a composite image of Vesta's crater Aelia. The image reveals the flow material on the inside and outside of the crater. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany re-analyzed images of the asteroid taken by Dawn's framing camera, selecting different colors for the varying wavelengths of light. [ Huge Asteroid Vesta Shines in Dazzling New Light (Images)

