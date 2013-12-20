Revealing Wavelengths of Light | Space Wallpaper

Scientists created this stunning space wallpaper, which is a composite image of Vesta's crater Aelia. The image reveals the flow material on the inside and outside of the crater. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLAMPS/DLR/IDA)

