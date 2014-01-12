Photos: Orbital Sciences' 1st Cygnus Cargo Mission to Space Station

Cygnus Cargo Ship and the Earth: Jan. 12, 2014

NASA TV

The Orb-1 Cygnus cargo ship built by Orbital Sciences Corp. of Dulles, Va., is seen at the end of a robotic arm with a dazzling view of Earth as the backdrop in this view from the International Space Station on Jan. 12, 2014. The commercial cargo ship delivered 2,780 pounds of supplies to the station.

Canadarm2 Berths Cygnus

NASA

The Canadarm2 berths the Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus commercial cargo craft to the Harmony node of the International Space Station on Jan. 12, 2014. Earth's horizon and the blackness of space provide the backdrop for the scene.

Canadarm2 Reaches for Cygnus

NASA

The Canadarm2 moves toward the Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus commercial cargo craft as it approaches the International Space Station on Jan. 12, 2014. A blue and white part of Earth provides the backdrop for the scene.

Canadarm2 Arm Attaches to Cygnus

NASA

Intersecting the thin line of Earth's atmosphere, the Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus commercial cargo craft attached to the end of the Canadarm2 robotic arm of the International Space Station. The image was photographed by an Expedition 38 crew member during rendezvous and berthing operations on Jan. 12, 2014.

Canadarm2 Robitic Arm Moves Toward Cygnus

NASA

The Canadarm2 moves toward the Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus commercial cargo craft as it approaches the International Space Station on Jan. 12, 2014. The mountains below are in the southwestern Alps.

Canadarm2 Attaches to Cygnus Spacecraft

NASA

The Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus commercial cargo craft attached to the end of the Canadarm2 robotic arm of the International Space Station is photographed by an Expedition 38 crew member during rendezvous and berthing operations on Jan. 12, 2014.

Cygnus Cargo Craft Seen from ISS

NASA

The Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus commercial cargo craft is photographed by an Expedition 38 crew member on the International Space Station during rendezvous and berthing operations on Jan. 12, 2014. A blue and white part of Earth provides the backdrop for the scene.

Cygnus Cargo Rendezvous with ISS

NASA

The Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus commercial cargo craft is photographed by an Expedition 38 crew member on the International Space Station during rendezvous and berthing operations on Jan. 12, 2014. A cloud-covered part of Earth provides the backdrop for the scene.

Canadarm2 Moves Toward Cygnus Craft

NASA

The Canadarm2 moves toward the Orbital Sciences Corp. Cygnus commercial cargo craft as it approaches the International Space Station on Jan. 12, 2014. A blue and white part of Earth provides the backdrop for the scene.

Cygnus and the Moon: Jan. 12, 2014

NASA TV

Orbital Sciences' commercial Cygnus spacecraft is seen with the moon in the background as it is installed on the International Space Station on Jan. 12, 2014 during Orbital's first official cargo delivery mission for NASA.

Cygnus Near Space Station, with Earth: Jan. 12, 2014

NASA TV

The robotic Cygnus resupply ship built by Orbital Sciences Corp. is moved into docking position with the International Space Station as both vehicles sail over Africa on Jan. 12, 2014. The Orb-1 Cygnus mission is delivering 2,780 pounds (1,260 kilograms) to the space station.