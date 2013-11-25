Galactic Trinity | Space Wallpaper

The big blob-like structure shown in this space wallpaper, named Himiko after the legendary ancient queen of Japan, turns out to be three galaxies thought to be in the process of merging into one.

The big blob-like structure shown in this space wallpaper, named Himiko after the legendary ancient queen of Japan, turns out to be three galaxies thought to be in the process of merging into one. In this image, infrared data from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope are red; visible data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope are green; and ultraviolet data from Japan's Subaru telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii are blue. Himiko is located nearly 13 billion light-years from Earth, dating back to a time when galaxies were first forming. This image was released Nov. 21, 2013.