Olympic Torch in Space: Spacewalk Photos of Nov. 9, 2013

Olympic Torch in Space: Nov 9, 2013

NASA TV

The Olympic torch is seen from the helmet camera of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kotov in this view from a spacewalk on Nov. 9, 2013. Cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy is seen awaiting the torch, which will be used in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Passing the Olympic Torch in Space

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy perform an Olympic torch relay in space during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Nov. 9, 2013. The torch will be used during the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Cosmonaut Oleg Kotov Spacewalks with Olympic Torch

Spacewalker Oleg Kotov is seen with the Olympic torch outside the International Space Station, Nov. 9, 2013.

Passing the Olympic Torch in Space

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy prepare to pass the Olympic torch in space during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Nov. 9, 2013. Kotov is holding the torch, which will be used for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Cosmonaut Awaits Olympic Torch

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy waves as he awaits the Olympic torch in this view from cosmonaut Oleg Kotov during a Nov. 9, 2013 spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The spacewalk was the first time an Olympic torch ever was taken outside a spacecraft.

Olympic Torch in Space Station

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin holds the Olympic torch for the 2014 Olympic Games during a press conference on Nov. 7, 2013 between his Expedition 37/38 crew and Russia's Mission Control on Earth. The Olympic torch launched into space on a Soyuz space capsule and will taken on spacewalk on Nov. 9 before returning to Earth the next day.

Olympic Torch Handoff on the International Space Station

NASA TV

Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin hands off the Olympic torch to Fyodor Yurchikhin as Tyurin comes aboard the International Space Station on Nov. 7, 2013.

Olympic Torch, Space Station Crew Ready to Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin, Expedition 38 Soyuz commander, holds the Olympic torch as Flight Engineer Koichi Wakata of Japan and Rick Mastracchio of NASA (top) wave farewell prior to boarding the Soyuz TMA-11M rocket for launch, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013 Local Time, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Olympic torch has a four-day visit to the International Space Station.

Olympic Torch Headed to Space

RSC Energia

The Expedition 38 crew poses with the Olympic torch in front of the Russian Soyuz rocket just before launching toward the International Space Station on Nov. 7, 2013 local time from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

Olympic Torch Rocket Walkout

RSC Energia

The Olympic torch and crew of Expedition 38 walk out to the pad to launch toward the International Space Station on Nov. 7 local time at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.